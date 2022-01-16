State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Relic by 94,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $105.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

