State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.70 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 366.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

