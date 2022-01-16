State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 386.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 1,102,477 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Under Armour by 186.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Under Armour by 41.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

