State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,528 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 465,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

