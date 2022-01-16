State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 497 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,789,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

