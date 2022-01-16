State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $4.87 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $10,776,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

