Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) Trading Up 3.7%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 76,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 115,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Statera BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAB)

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

