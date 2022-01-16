StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 128.1% in December

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the December 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 19,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,579. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

