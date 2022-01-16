Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $125.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

