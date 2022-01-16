STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.11 ($53.54).

STM stock opened at €42.96 ($48.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.61. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

