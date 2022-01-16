Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 150,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

