Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises 29.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $414.95 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.18 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.46 and a 200 day moving average of $423.75.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

