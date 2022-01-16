Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

