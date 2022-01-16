Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.71.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.06. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after buying an additional 1,559,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

