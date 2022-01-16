SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $17.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SunOpta by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

