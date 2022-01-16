SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 12688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. reduced their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in SunOpta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136,386 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

