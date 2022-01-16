Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.79.

SRGA opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 491,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 248,091 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 144,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

