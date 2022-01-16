Surge Energy’s (SGY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The business had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,583,038.21.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.