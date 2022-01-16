Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 119,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

