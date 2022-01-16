Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $96.33 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.