Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after acquiring an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of UAA opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.