Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

