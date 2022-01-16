Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

