Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $89.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

