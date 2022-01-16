Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $53.66 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.