Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Sysco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 140,659 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $3,409,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $18,644,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

