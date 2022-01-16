Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.