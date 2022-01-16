Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 1,958 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $386.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

