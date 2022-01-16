Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $140.66 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

