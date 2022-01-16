Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.58. 2,748,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

