Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director Buys C$74,000.00 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director John David Kaplan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,325.82.

TSE TLO opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.68 million and a P/E ratio of -82.22. Talon Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.49.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

