Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $3.51 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $54,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.