Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 298.74% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

TSHA stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R.A. Session II purchased 42,518 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 714.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 187,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

