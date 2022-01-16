TC Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBC) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

TC Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBC) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 17th. TC Bancshares had issued 4,898,350 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $48,983,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

