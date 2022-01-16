TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,500 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

