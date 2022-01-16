TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) by 76.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,420 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

LZ opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

