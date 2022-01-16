TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 178,612 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 158.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,612 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

