TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,230 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.02 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

