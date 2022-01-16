TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.10.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.