TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 559,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of City by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $85.01 on Friday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.61.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

