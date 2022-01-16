TD Securities Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$68.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.86.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.45. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$751,600. Insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145 in the last ninety days.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.