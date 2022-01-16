TD Securities Upgrades Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Sherritt International stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.55.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

