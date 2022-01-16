Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 29,539 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $90.83 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

