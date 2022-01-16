Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 33,014 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 155,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.