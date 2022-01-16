Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Union were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

