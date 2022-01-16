Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.81 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 150.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

