Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,667 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

