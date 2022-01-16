Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $84.86 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

