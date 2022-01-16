Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $431,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

