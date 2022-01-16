Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,497,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 252.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

BRBR opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

